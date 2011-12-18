PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Dec 19

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The former head of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Ralph Norris, has warned that Australia could be moving out of step with its global peers by introducing tougher capital and liquidity requirements. "The reality is that banks are being asked to raise capital in a world where capital is becoming increasingly scarce, and more expensive. Is this the time to be leading the world in making major changes in the financial sector?" Mr Norris asked. Page 1.

Jeff Lawrence, secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, yesterday said that any findings from the Government's review of the Fair Work Act needed to include "last resort" arbitration, which was made official Labor Party policy last month. Unions have also warned new Federal Workplace Relations Minister Bill Shorten that they will not accept any rollback of the industrial relations regime. Page 1.

The former leader of the Australian Labor Party, Mark Latham, has claimed that the support from the party's Left faction and the Australian Greens for onshore processing of asylum seekers had contributed to the sinking of a refugee vessel yesterday morning. "Let's be brutally honest about it, the boat's sinking and families dying is a direct consequence of the so-called compassionate people who support onshore processing," Mr Latham told Sky News. Page 1.

Rod Sims, the new chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said the competition regulator may seek to have executives convicted of participating in price-fixing cartels sent to jail. "Business does need to be on notice that there are criminal sanctions attaching to cartels, that we are actively searching for a case and have our immunity policy which means that anybody engaged in a cartel needs to be looking over their shoulder," Mr Sims said. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Police in Indonesia are reportedly inquiring into whether a vessel carrying up to 380 asylum seekers bound for Australia was sent by an associate of Sayed Abbas, who was recently arrested on people-smuggling charges. Federal Home Affairs Minister Jason Clare said 87 survivors had been rescued from the wreckage of the craft yesterday, which sank after capsizing 75 kilometres off the coast of Indonesia's Java. Observers suspect that 150 or more people may have perished in the accident. Page 1.

The former president of the Australian Labor Party and indigenous leader, Warren Mundine, has described the Government's proposal to change the constitution to enhance the advancement of Aborigines as ridiculous and "a hundred steps too far". "It's a dog's breakfast. What does mean? If you, for instance, want to have a non-alcohol rule in a community to deal with domestic violence or alcohol-related crime, can it be argued that this isn't advancement?" Mr Mundine asked. Page 1.

New opinion polls have shown that Queensland Premier Anna Bligh is starting to regain popularity within the state, with a 4 percent jump in the Labor government's primary support to 31 percent. The Liberal-National Party, however, is still leading the government conclusively with an estimated primary vote of 44 percent, although the improvement may lead Ms Bligh to delay the calling of the next state election. Page 1.

Federal Trade Minister Craig Emerson yesterday claimed that Australia has forged a breakthrough to boost global trade by persuading the World Trade Organisation to conduct fresh negotiations between free-trading nations separate to its Doha round of talks. "We are delighted, but we are realistic  there's a lot of protectionist sentiment around the world," Dr Emerson said. Page 1

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Philippine military has revealed that Australian adventurer Warren Rodwell has been kidnapped by a leader of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist organisation known for beheading his Christian victims. Mr Rodwell was taken by four men posing as policemen earlier this month from a house he purchased, with the men shooting him in the foot before dragging him away. People claiming to be responsible for the kidnapping have contacted a provincial governor's office indicating that they will bargain for Mr Rodwell's release. Page 1.

Luxury retailer Myer is set to shut down outlets in Victoria and New South Wales after the two-speed economy and online shopping cut into earnings. Jo Lynch, spokeswoman for Myer, said the company would also look to downsize underperforming stores and sign shorter leases where possible. "Myer has embraced the internet as a friend and our goal is to give customers a choice  we expect the internet to grow significantly and we are focused on putting in all the right infrastructure," Ms Lynch said. Page 1.

More Australian students are using their Higher School Certificate results to apply to foreign universities such as Harvard, Yale or Cambridge. Around 1500 Australians are currently studying undergraduate courses in the United States, a 14.6 percent rise on the previous year. "It's definitely increasing and it's confirmation that we measure ourselves on global standards, not on regional or even national ones," New South Wales Board of Studies president Tom Alegounarias said. Page 1.

New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell has announced that Orica may have its licence stripped if the chemical manufacturer does not follow environmental laws following a leak at one of its factories. Orica has been forced to clean up three leaks since August, with the most recent occurring at its Port Kembla facility. "Orica will have to do an enormous amount in order to restore public confidence," Mr O'Farrell said. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Federal Government has abandoned a A$200 million program designed to prevent type 2 diabetes in Australians because only 3000 people had subscribed to the scheme since its inception in 2008. Greg Johnson, policy adviser at awareness group Diabetes Australia, said the decision was disappointing consider 2 million Australian adults were at high risk of contracting type 2 diabetes. "There's evidence this works. You can prevent type 2 diabetes in 58 percent of people," Mr Johnson said. Page 1.

Several public figures, including former prime minister Malcolm Fraser, have written in an open letter published on The Age's website calling on Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd to ensure that the founder of whistleblower website WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, is protected from "rendition" to the United States (US). "Given the atmosphere of hostility in relation to Mr Assange, we hold serious concerns about his safety once in US custody," the letter says. Page 2.

A writ lodged with the Federal Court has accused senior managers of Airservices Australia of ignoring a culture of bullying, degrading conduct towards women and the distribution of pornography. The writ, filed by air-traffic controller Kirsty Fletcher, also claims that a threat was e-mailed to staff by a manager suggesting to "kick their [female workers'] arse till their nose bleeds". Page 3.

Scientists in Victoria have found more than 20 chemicals that make smoke-tainted wine taste like a variety of unpleasant flavours including disinfectant, leather, bacon and barbecue. Researches on the A$4 million study into smoke taint hope that the findings will help create an online tool that will assist wine growers. "It will help them avoid future losses so they are not investing money in producing wine only to find out later it is unsaleable because it is affected by smoke taint," Victorian Agriculture Minister Peter Walsh said. Page 3.