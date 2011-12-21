PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Dec 22

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Financial accounts will be scrutinised by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) with key areas like the impact of the European debt crisis, carbon and mining taxes and the use of "underlying profits" to be scrutinised by the corporate regulator. Along with correct valuation of assets, ASIC will target solvency issues and the ability of a business to refinance. Page 2.

--Federal Workplace Minister Bill Shorten has been criticised for not including Australia's poor labour productivity on a review of industrial relations laws. Chairman of mining services company Mermaid Marine, Tony Howarth, said that wage increases needed to be linked to an improvement in the way people worked. Mr Shorten insisted that the review would be broad enough to cover the industrial relations law's effect on productivity. Page 3.

--The iconic Australian brand, Billabong, no longer appears to be cool, with the struggling surf wear retailer flagging sales and sending its share price into freefall. Deutsche Bank's Michael Simotas said, despite a weak retail environment, the brand had "lost its integrity by going so large". He added that labels could only fight on price once they became homogenised, a battle Billabong is losing against the big discount department stores like Big W. Page 4.

--Doubts have been raised that the Federal Government will meet the May deadline for its poker machine reforms with one of Prime Minister Julia Gillard's key backers, independent MP Rob Oakeshott, urging for a settlement to be reached. Failure to reach an agreement would break an election agreement by Ms Gillard to independent MP Andrew Wilkie, who threatened to withdraw his support for the Gillard government if the reforms were not made. Page 5.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The National Housing Supply Council industry group yesterday released a review which found the shortfall in required dwellings nationally grew from 28,000 last year to 186,000. The 2011 State of Supply report found that although demand for housing fell in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, supply has fallen further. The council has estimated the shortfall could reach 640,000 dwellings by 2030. Page 1.

--The Victorian WorkCover Authority yesterday directed Alliance Insurance to reverse a decision to reject a compensation claim from a former intelligence analyst at the state's Office of Police Integrity. The analyst is among a number of employees who have claimed the police watchdog operated in a culture of "threatening, aggressive, abusive, intimidating" behaviour. The Community and Public Sector Union has called for an investigation of allegations against a former manager of the office, Keryn Reynolds. Page 1.

--Investment banker David Williams has spent A$10 million acquiring 8481 megalitres of annual water entitlements in Tasmania's Midlands irrigation scheme, which is two years away from completion. Mr Williams, who currently owns no property in the area, denies his purchase is a speculative trade, saying he now plans to "work out where I might buy land to go with it and what I will put on it". Page 1.

--The BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) has taken the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union to court, seeking A$2.3 million in damages. The mining group claims the union contravened the Trade Practices Act by ordering stopworks at six coalmines in Queensland early last year. BMA says the stop works were ordered not due to health and safety reasons but were instead part of a campaign against a new fatigue management standard. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--The first year of a Federal Government program to cease welfare payments to Aboriginal parents if their children were absent from school has been deemed a failure. An official valuation found that the attendance rate did not improve and only marginally affected enrolments. Part of the program's poor performance was attributed to the reluctance of school principals to report parents to Centrelink. Page 1.

--Tobacco giant Philip Morris has been accused of using a corporate restructure to uncover new legal avenues to challenge cigarette packaging laws. The claims by the Federal Government argue that the company is using a bilateral trade treaty with Hong Kong to seek compensation for the impact on its Australian investment. Federal Attorney General Nicola Roxon said that Philip Morris did not acquire its Australian arm for nearly a year after the reforms to cigarette packaging were announced. Page 1.

--Telecommunications company Vodafone has been put on notice by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) after leaking customers' personal details earlier this year. The communications watchdog has ordered Vodafone to comply with code or face fines of up to A$250,000. The Australian Communications Consumer Action Network advocacy group has accused ACMA of letting Vodafone off the hook. Page 2.

--Women with breast implants are being encouraged to sign up to a national register by plastic surgeons in Australia, after fears the implants could be linked to a rare form of cancer. Any concerns should be discussed with a surgeon or GP, Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons spokesman, Graham Sellars, said. They should also think about joining a national register to assist doctors researching a possible link between implants and anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), a rare form of cancer. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- The father of a 10-year-old Iranian girl presumed orphaned after a boat full of asylum seekers sank off Indonesia's Java island has been found alive. Two days after Atena Hardani was found, her father, Muhammed, was also rescued along with 12 others. Rescuers discovered up to 50 floating bodies 300 kilometres from the site of the tragedy. "She's still waiting for her mother and sister  we are still saying that we are trying to find them," Noroz Yousefi, brother and guardian of Atena, said. Page 1.

--Australian aid contractor Neil Campbell had been warned by friends and workmates to leave Afghanistan or risk a "burn-out" before he solicited US$190,000 in kickbacks. Mr Campbell told a Washington District Court judge that he "had no idea what he was thinking". "Being in a war-zone, you just get worn down, in the end, you lose your ability to think clearly," he said, before he was sentenced to 22 months in jail. Page 2.

--Motorists are being asked to open the driver's door with their left hand after two cyclists were knocked to the ground on Tuesday. Jason Cross, a 22-year old cyclist was killed in the Melbourne suburb of Hawthorn after a driver opening their door steered him under a passing truck. Harry Barber of Bicycle Victoria encouraged motorists to open the door with their left-hand which "brings your attention to the wing mirror". Page 3.

--Test debutant Ed Cowan had planned to "sink a few tinnies in bay 13" at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a friend's buck's party, but the 29 year-old opening batsman will now face India in the Boxing Day Test Match. Peter Sanders, whose wedding Cowan will be a groomsman for, said he could not be happier that Cowan would be wearing the baggy green rather than attend his buck's party. "It's a pretty decent excuse," Mr Sanders said. Page 3.