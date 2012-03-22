PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - March 23

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--The Victorian division of the Australian Workers Union and its individual members have been sued for more than A$10 million in damages over illegal industrial action and disruptive behaviour. McDermott Australia, a contractor for energy giant ExxonMobil, has accused the union of costing it millions by delaying the Kipper Tuna Turrum gas venture in the Bass Strait. If successful, the lawsuit could bankrupt one of the country's more politically influential unions. Page 1.

--The Federal Government is being scrutinised over a A$275 million deal with car manufacturer GM Holden, after it did not provide any guarantees on job security or productivity gains for the manufacturing sector. The government said the deal will result in Holden spending more than A$1 billion in new investment over 10 years while adding A$4 billion to the Australian economy. Page 1.

--One of Australia's four largest accounting firms, KPMG, has lost a A$3.5 million account with Leighton Holdings after the contractor ended the pair's professional relationship, which had run for two decades. Deloitte is believed to have been hired by Leighton as a replacement, although the decision will require shareholder support at Leighton's annual meeting next year. Page 3.

--Federal Attorney-General Nicola Roxon yesterday announced that the government would consider solicitors or academics along with barristers and senior judges for the next two High Court appointments. "We are calling for people to consider whether there is a leading academic a solicitor that might not have been as visible normally but is an expert in a particular field," Ms Roxon said. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Lindsay Tanner, former federal finance minister, yesterday slammed policymakers for ignoring the national interest and doling out infrastructure funding for political rather than economic reasons. "If you are financing national infrastructure, it's actually pretty hard to say: 'Well, the most nationally needed projects just happen to be in Queensland and Western Australia'," Mr Tanner said in an address to an Infrastructure Australia function. Page 1.

--The owner of an IGA supermarket in Western Australia (WA), Ross Anile, yesterday slammed the Federal Government for its assertion that Australian businesses will be able to easily afford a three percent increase in the mandatory superannuation guarantee. "This assumption that all small-to medium-sized companies are somehow rolling in money, particularly in a place like WA, is so far removed from reality it is actually pretty scary," Mr Anile said. Page 1.

--The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday accused the Federal Government of deceiving Australians about the cost of raising the mandatory superannuation guarantee to 12 percent from 9 percent in order to guarantee the legislation's unfettered passage through Parliament. "It has been politically convenient to the government to give the impression that the mining tax is funding higher superannuation and it has helped them to justify the imposition of the tax," Peter Anderson, chief executive of the business lobby, said. Page 1.

--Billionaire Gina Rinehart is considering financial support for John Singleton's Macquarie Radio Network in its efforts to acquire the radio assets of conglomerate Fairfax Media. The mining magnate is also attempting to gain two board seats at Fairfax, after she acquired a 12.6 percent stake in the company. However, a source has rejected claims that Roger Corbett, chairman of Fairfax, had offered Ms Rinehart a spot on the board. "It's wishful thinking," the source said. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Fugitive Malcolm Naden yesterday said "thank God it's over" after the country's most-wanted man was captured after 2466 days on the run. "He was quite calm really, and he indicated relief that he had been caught  once he realised he was caught, he seemed to accept it all," an officer said. Police captured Mr Naden on a property 30 kilometres west of Gloucester, New South Wales, where he was later taken to a local court and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old female and two counts of aggravated indecent assault. Page 1.

--New South Wales Treasurer Mike Baird yesterday released an emergency plan designed to highlight infrastructure projects in need of essential funding should the state go into recession as a result of another global financial crisis. "The examples of the Asia crisis, the tech wreck, the global financial crisis and the current European financial crisis make us aware that [fiscal shocks] are not infrequent, that they do come  they are actually likely to come. So you need to be prepared," Mr Baird said. Page 1.

--Authorities have arrested 13 people in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland in a fortnight-long operation to break a child pornography ring. Senior Australian Federal Police yesterday told journalists that one of the men's cache of explicit videos and images would have filled 24 standard laptops. "I don't want anyone to think that just because they're in possession of a video, they're not as complicit in a crime as a contact offender," Commander Glen McEwen, head of the federal police's cyber crime division, said. Page 2.

--Sydney's District Court in New South Wales yesterday heard that identical twin sisters could potentially form a suicide pact if one of them was jailed for dangerous driving. The claim was made during a trial into 38-year-old Sarah Elena Hay, who was intoxicated when her car ran into a pedestrian in 2010. Catherine Brassill, the twin's general practitioner, said the twins had "identical medical issues" and that Ms Hay was a "major suicide risk". "They do everything together. If they suicide, they would do that together too," Dr Brassill testified. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu yesterday said the state government was "not shy" about selling off assets to pay for infrastructure, which included funding the controversial tunnel linking the Eastern Freeway with the Tullamarine Freeway. However, the Premier added that a possible sale of the Port of Melbourne, one of the state's largest assets, was not "a proposition we have on the table". Page 1.

--Ray Finkelstein, QC, a former judge at the Federal Court, yesterday criticised the judiciary for being too lenient on white-collar criminals, saying that softer sentences created the illusion of different rules for the rich and the poor. "Most judges believe that the humiliation, loss of job and loss of status experienced by white-collar criminals when they are apprehended  is usually sufficient  I do not agree with this approach," Mr Finkelstein said in an article published in the Australian Taxation Office's Targeting Tax Crime magazine. Page 1.

--The Sentencing Advisory Council yesterday published a report that has recommended the Victorian government avoid legislating criteria to be judged on whether a criminal can be released on parole. "The current non-legalistic character of the boards decision-making is a strength of the Victorian adult parole system," the review found, although the council added that improvements could be made to parole procedures. Page 2.

--A man has been sentenced to 23 years imprisonment after he murdered a Victorian hairdresser on a blind date while he was on parole. David Patrick Clifford was on parole for drug trafficking when he strangled, stabbed and bashed 26-year-old Elsa Janet Corp two years ago, a woman who was described by Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth as a "vibrant, friendly, enthusiastic young woman". The court heard that Mr Clifford had been on a three-day drug bender before inflicting 60 abrasions and cuts to Ms Corp's body. Page 2.