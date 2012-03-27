PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - March 28

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--A long-term investigation by the Australian Financial
Review has uncovered a secret Operational Security team located
within News Corporation subsidiary NDS. The unit was
established in the mid-1990s to counter internal fraud but
developed into an entity performing high-tech actions that
caused significant damage to rival companies in the pay
television industry such as Foxtel, Optus and Austar. Page 1.
--In Melbourne today, the Australian Council of Trade Unions
national executive will meet and reiterate its opposition to the
federal Labor Party policy of trading-off wages rises in favour
of an increase in the superannuation levy. The Minister for
Workplace Relations and Superannuation Bill Shorten recently
said Australian employees would regard the phased introduction
of superannuation levy increases as delayed pay rises. Page 1.
--Increases in the prices of electricity are expected to
come into effect on July 1 but the situation is complicated by
factors such as the promise by incoming Queensland Premier
Campbell Newman to freeze electricity tariffs. Lowering demand
for peak time electricity was the most effective way of keeping
the prices down, said Energy Supply Association of Australia
chief executive Matthew Warren. Page 3.
--The National Long Term Tourism Strategy initiative from
Minister for Tourism Martin Ferguson included provisions for the
tourism and hospitality industries to use short-term visas to
bring in workers from overseas which Mr Ferguson stated was only
to be used "where they have proven they have been unable to
engage Australians to fill vacancies." The union movement will
oppose this plan as Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary
claimed the industry was not fulfilling obligations to train and
support employees. Page 4.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--A number of large Australian manufacturing companies will
use a high-profile Manufacturing Australia summit in Sydney to
increase pressure on both the federal government and opposition
to take action over the dumping of cheap Asian imported goods
into the Australian market. "Existing measures are being
flagrantly abused," said Philip Jobe, chief executive of
aluminium company Capral. "The government needs to explore
options to give better outcomes for Australian industry faced
with dumped imports from non-market industries in Asia," added
Mr Jobe. Page 1.
--The Victorian government of Premier Ted Baillieu now
supports climate change modelling that includes temperatures
increasing by as much as 4.2 degrees Celsius and a rise in sea
levels of as much as 1.1 metres by 2100. The details are in its
review of the Victorian Climate Change Act that also suggests a
decrease in winter rainfall. Page 1.
--Anglo-Swiss global diversified mining group Xstrata
can continue with its A$7 billion Wandoan project that
will create the largest open-cut coalmine in Australia. This
follows a ruling delivered yesterday by the Queensland Land
Court that rejected the claims of some local farmers (allied
with Friends of the Earth) that the mine would significantly
exacerbate climate change. "The issue of climate change is
clearly a matter of general public interest however I
concluded that the climate change objection did not justify a
refusal of the proposed mining leases," said Carmel MacDonald,
the Land Court president. Page 1.
--As the Dow Chemical Company launched its Advanced
Manufacturing Plan for Australia yesterday in Sydney, chief
executive Andrew Liveris warned that the current level of
Australian dependence on the Chinese economy was unhealthy and
that Australia needed an advanced manufacturing industry. "
Australia's present growth trajectory in unsustainable," said Mr
Liveris, as he presented recommendations for stimulating the
manufacturing sector such as limiting the export of natural gas
to enable access by local industry to low-cost energy. Page 2.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Currently there are more than 20 officials from Customs
and border protection organisations being investigated by law
enforcement agencies over actions that include trafficking in
drugs and passing information to criminals. A review of the
Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity has been
initiated by Minister for Home Affairs Jason Clare with the
objective of "detecting, disrupting and preventing corruption"
in the various agencies. Page 1.
--Remondis, a company based in Germany, is proposing to
build a waste treatment plant on a site near Parramatta where
asbestos was manufactured and where the dangerous material is
still present. The "land is contaminated to go round
disturbing it is crazy. Do they want to create a fifth wave of
victims?" said Asbestos Diseases Foundation of Australia
president Barry Robson. Page 3.
--Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show
people working longer hours are more likely to find time for
playing sport than those with fewer hours at work. "People who
work more than 40 hours a week tend to be in jobs they like,"
said Deakin University researcher Bob Cummins. "When people feel
good about themselves they tend to feel good about engaging in
physical activity," Mr Cummins added. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- A controversial proposal to create a joint United
States-Australian military presence on the Cocos Islands has
analysts concerned that it could increase tensions with China.
"Australia maintains positive and separate relationships with
both the US and China and strengthening our relations with one
of these countries does not detract from our relationship with
the other," responded Minister for Defence Stephen Smith. Page
1.
--In Victoria, the Minister for Energy Michael O'Brien
announced the election promise to create limits of greenhouse
gas emissions from new coal-fired power plants was not going
ahead, following the example of the federal government which, in
December, removed similar national standards on the grounds the
establishment of the carbon tax meant the standards were not
required. "Commonwealth policies and market conditions
no new coal-fired power stations will be economically viable
unless based on modern technology with significant lower
emissions," said Mr O'Brien. Page 2.
--The new Australian ambassador to the Vatican will be John
McCarthy, QC, who has acted as counsel for the New South Wales
branch of the Australian Labor Party and is a friend of the new
Minister for Foreign Affairs Bob Carr. In 2006, Mr McCarthy was
presented with a papal knighthood for services to the Catholic
faith in Australia. In 1997, Mr McCarthy was counsel for the
Dunghutti indigenous people in the fist successful action for
native title on the Australian mainland. Page 2.
--The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
(ASIC) will challenge Apple, the largest company in the
world, over the marketing of its new iPad. Apple has labelled
the iPad "iPad Wi-Fi + 4G" however the 4G component only
operates in the United States and in Australia 3G networks are
used by the iPad. ASIC will allege in the Melbourne Federal
Court this morning that under Australian consumer law there is a
violation as the name of the product suggests the device will
connect to 4G networks in this country. Page 3.