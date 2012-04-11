PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - April 12

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Federal Government yesterday was criticised by local
manufacturers for policies that financially support large steel
makers like OneSteel and BlueScope Steel at
the cost of smaller businesses that are struggling to cope with
the high level of the Australian dollar. "That's what annoys me,
the government has its blinkers on," Lynne Piacentini, director
of Page Steel, said. Page 1.
- - - -
Richard McIndoe, chief executive of electricity retailer
TRUenergy, has been named in a lawsuit for poorly dealing with
sexual harassment complaints from a former employee. Kate Shea,
former director of corporate and government affairs at
TRUenergy, said she was fired after lodging a number of
complaints about the behaviour of Kevin Holmes, the then chief
financial officer, at a business event two years ago. TRUenergy
is currently preparing for its A$4 billion initial public
offering later this year. Page 1.
- - - -
The A$4.6 billion AGEST superannuation fund yesterday warned
the Federal Government that its proposed merger with
AustralianSuper may have to be postponed if it is forced to book
investment losses rather than carry them into the new entity.
"Within the next five to seven days we have to make a call on
the merger ... if we don't get [the relief] we would have to
wait until the markets recover so we don't have to crystallise
our capital losses," Cath Bowtell, chief executive of AGEST,
said. Page 3.
- - - -
The managing director of the equity capital markets team at
investment bank Goldman Sachs, Lidia Ranieri, has won
a legal battle to sell a property housing a brothel in Surry
Hills, New South Wales. The owner of the business, 66-year-old
Peter Johnson, yesterday claimed in the New South Wales Supreme
Court that Ms Ranieri had sold the business out from under
him. Justice Robert McDougall yesterday removed a caveat
preventing the sale of the property, which will continue to
operate as a brothel according to its new owner, John Hills.
Page 5.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Global miner BHP Billiton yesterday
announced that it was shutting down its Norwich Park mine in
Queensland after increasing costs, a drop in the price of coal,
a long running dispute with unions and flooding last year
rendered the venture unprofitable. Ian Macfarlane, spokesman on
resources for the Federal Opposition, said the union's campaign
was taking Australia "back to the darkest days of union
militancy". A spokesman for Federal Workplace Relations Minister
Bill Shorten, however, criticised Mr. Macfarlane of playing
politics. Page 1.
- - - -
The mining boom in West Australia has also led to a surge in
employment for indigenous Australians and their remote
communities, with Aborigines accounting for nearly half of the
workforce in the state's lucrative Pilbara region. Indigenous
Australians make up 40 percent of staff at iron ore producer
Fortescue Metals Group's port operations, with yearly
turnover of workers at the state's Port Hedland facility almost
nil. "I've worked elsewhere in the Pilbara and the numbers were
never that good," Fortescue's Kevin McLean said. Page 1.
- - - -
Peter Leahy, a former chief of the Australian army,
yesterday warned that Australia should remain cautious when
expanding its military ties to the United States to avoid
"increased tension and even conflict" with China. "Australia's
clear and firm policy is to engage constructively with China as
it continues its remarkable growth and development," a
spokesperson for Prime Minister Julia Gillard said today. Page
1.
- - - -
A report compiled by diversified financial services group
PricewaterhouseCoopers has revealed that the Federal
Government's proposed national workplace safety reforms will
cost Victorian businesses A$3.44 billion over five years, with
the transition costing more than A$800 million. "The so-called
reform would take Victorian business backwards and impact
severely on the productivity of the state's small businesses,"
Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu said last night. Page 1.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Mike Mrdak, head of the Federal Transport Department, has
written to Sydney Airport Corporation to ask for the
opening of talks on a second airport in New South Wales, most
likely in the state's south-west. Federal Transport Minister
Anthony Albanese is expected this week to ask for cabinet
approval on a response to a joint state-federal study on a
second airport in the state, which argued that "the chance to
secure the future of aviation in the Sydney region may be lost
altogether" if action was not taken. Page 1.
- - - -
Leaked emails have revealed that John Robertson, leader of
the opposition in New South Wales, was warned by union official
Peter O'Toole about Michael Williamson, the national president
of the Health Services Union and national president of the
Australian Labor Party in 2009-10. "Didn't I mention the number
of times Michael had been mugged at [automatic teller machines]
and had to withdraw additional money with the union credit
card?" Mr O'Toole said in the email. Mr Williamson is being
investigated for allegations of corruption. Page 1.
- - - -
The state funeral for the former deputy prime minister and
Labor politician Lionel Bowen was held at St Mary's Cathedral in
New South Wales yesterday. Several eulogies paid tribute to Mr
Bowen's humility and decency, while others spoke of the former
politician's love of the track. "He was complex, ambitious and
passionate in his policy interests," journalist and broadcaster
Kerry O'Brien said. Page 1.
- - - -
The little sister of champion sprinter Black Caviar was the
crown jewel of the Australian Easter yearling sales yesterday
after the filly was sold to BC3 Thoroughbreds for A$2.6
million. "She is a filly you would not even generally get to buy
... we are not going to be able to buy Black Caviar and
certainly not buy All Too Hard, so this is the last opportunity
[to get part of the family]," trainer Danny O'Brien said. Page
3.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The International Monetary Fund yesterday warned in its
latest Global Financial Stability report that the viability of
Australia's pension and retirement schemes is being threatened
by the increasing life expectancy of the country's
60-year-olds. "Unexpected longevity, while clearly beneficial
for individuals and society as a whole, is a financial risk for
governments and defined-benefit pension providers, who will have
to pay out more in social security benefits and pensions than
expected," the report said. Page 1.
- - - -
A photograph of a woman in a bikini in a suburb in
Victoria's Melbourne has led to the arrest of a man in the
United States responsible for hacking into a series of
government law enforcement websites and the release of police
officers' personal details. According to an affidavit filed by
the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, the photo was taken from an
iPhone. Authorities then used the photo's GPS co-ordinates to
discover where it was taken, which led to a trail of information
that uncovered the location of the accused in the United States.
Page 1.
- - - -
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) has
been offering information to the Federal Government on green
groups protesting against coal mining. Bob Brown, leader of the
Australian Greens, yesterday described the revelation as
"intolerable" that the government would use the intelligence
agency to monitor environmental groups. "It's the cabinet, it's
the Labor government that's happy to use the police and ASIO
against community groups, against ordinary people," Senator
Brown said. Page 1.
- - - -
Premakumar Gunaratnam, a Sri Lankan political campaigner who
claims he was kidnapped and tortured by the Sri Lanka secret
police, yesterday said he would have been murdered if Australian
diplomats had not intervened. "I have no doubt that if I didn't
have the Australian government's support I would have been
killed just like my brother and hundreds of other political
activists and journalists have been killed," he said. Mr.
Gunaratnam was due to be elected leader of the Frontline
Socialist Party faction the day of his abduction. Page 2.
- - - -