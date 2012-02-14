PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Feb 15

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--The Business Council of Australia has been supported by major firms in its bid to lobby the Federal Government to do more to reduce costs, increase productivity and stave off redundancies. "Everything we're seeing at the moment is counter to increasing productivity. It's about making life harder and less flexible," Peter Crowley, managing director of GWA Group, said yesterday. Page 1.

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday came under further attacks following new claims that she was responsible for the dissemination of polling on her approval rating shortly before she ousted Kevin Rudd from the Labor leadership. The claims aired by the Nine Network television station were classed by some unnamed MPs as a bid to undermine the Prime Minister's leadership. However, observers say Mr Rudd lacks the numbers necessary to mount a challenge with the support of only 20 members of Labor's 103 caucus members. Page 1.

--Iraq yesterday warned that it could bar Leighton Holdings from operating in the country's gas and oil fields pending the results of a corruption investigation. Sabah Al-Saidi, deputy leader of the Iraqi Oil Ministry's petroleum contracts and licensing directorate, said he was shocked at allegations that Leighton Offshore, a subsidiary of the contractor, may have offered bribes. "We have worked very hard to create a transparent oil and gas industry and these allegations are already proving very damaging to our international reputation," Mr Al-Saidi said. Page 1.

--Colonial First State, the wealth creation firm owned by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, is set to announce a A$500 million hybrid securities offer today alongside the publication of its interim results. The raising follows similar moves announced by other major lenders, such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 's A$500 million Australian Securities Exchange-listed subordinated notes issue. Westpac Banking Corporation is considering whether to launch a A$500 million raising of its own. Page 1.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Alcoa has abandoned a A$3 billion expansion of its Western Australian Wagerup facility as the aluminium producer struggles to cope with the impact of the Federal Government's price on carbon and the strong Australian dollar. According to Western Australia's Environmental Protection Authority, Alcoa has been awarded a four-year extension to begin construction of the factory's expansion, although a spokesperson for the company said the project was shelved until it understood the entire impact of the carbon tax. Page 1.

--The Federal Opposition yesterday called on workers in industries that receive taxpayer assistance to limit their wage demands, after the Federal Government and General Motors Holden yesterday were forced to defend the car manufacturer's decision to award pay rises of up to 22 percent. Union leaders have described the agreement as "spectacular", adding that it is the "best deal yet" in the Australian car industry. Page 1.

--Economists and miners yesterday warned that Australia is not doing enough to prepare for the transition out of the mining boom. "Capital is going into Africa, into South America and Canada," Andrew Michelmore, head of Chinese-owned firm Minmetals Resources, said. Warwick McKibbin, former Reserve Bank of Australia board member and a professor at Australia National University, added that China "won't disappear and will still be a market for our minerals, but there will be a big supply response - others can produce what we produce". Page 1.

--A proposal to reform education funding will see public and private schools receive a base payment per student, with additional loadings for students with disabilities, special needs and indigenous students. A recommendation of the Gonski review into school funding, the proposal would result in a massive simplification of the current model and would become the largest change to education funding since the 1970s. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--The Star in New South Wales fired a senior manager only days before two events that led to the sacking of the casino's managing director, Sid Vaikunta. Tom Snell, a United States executive and resident manager of the Darling Hotel, was fired following an inquiry into sexual harassment claims. More than ten staff confirmed that Mr Snell had behaved inappropriately towards female employees, a source said. Page 1.

--New South Wales (NSW) Premier Barry O'Farrell and the Minister for Resources and Energy, Chris Hartcher, today will announce the introduction of legislation to overturn a ban on uranium exploration. "It is time for NSW to look at every opportunity to join the mining boom, which is delivering enormous profits and jobs to Western Australia, Queensland and South Australia," Mr O'Farrell said yesterday. Page 1.

--Authorities are investigating whether at least 10 more fatalities are linked to the fire in a nursing home in Quakers Hill, New South Wales, last year, which would make it one of the worst cases of suspected arson in the state's history. Roger Kingsley Dean, a registered nurse at the home, was charged last year with 10 counts of murder, although 21 residents had died either immediately after or during the fire as of January 9. Page 1.

--Police in New South Wales are considering a proposal to use modified vehicles to entrap car thieves after their use in Canada led to a 50 percent reduction in vehicle theft over seven years. "This is just a clever way of policing. The flow-on effect is incredible," Detective Sergeant Bruce Lin said yesterday. "It's a legal way to apprehend car thieves with admissible, concrete evidence," he added. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Antonio Guterres, High Commissioner for Refugees at the United Nations, yesterday said the debate in Australia surrounding asylum seekers was "very politicised" and "out of proportion". "It is very difficult for me as High Commissioner, who has to deal with the whole world, to be convinced that 6000 is a very important problem," Mr Guterres said. Around 100,000 asylum seekers travelled to Yemen by boat, while approximately 57,000 refugees travelled in the same manner to Italy and Malta. Page 1.

--The abduction and murder of teenager Prue Bird more than 20 years ago was conducted on the orders of a man responsible for detonating a car bomb in Victoria who wanted to punish a witness who was testifying against him, according to police. Craig Minogue, one of the organisers of the bomb which injured 21 people, told the de facto wife of Paul Kurt Hetzel that "it would be a shame if anything happened to  Prue, wouldn't it". Detectives will continue to search for the 13-year-old's body in the state's Flat Rock Creek today. Page 1.

--Melbourne has become one of the most expensive cities in the world to live, according to a cost-of-living survey by the Intelligence Unit from The Economist magazine. Jon Copestake, editor of the report, said local inflation, which saw the price of petrol and rice triple, and the high Australian dollar had combined to make Melbourne the world's eighth most expensive city. Sydney, however, was the world's seventh most expensive city, while Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth ranked in the top 20. Page 1.

--Victorian Planning Minister Matthew Guy's decision to rezone farmland on Phillip Island last year came after Liberal figure Rob Maclellan intervened on behalf of a family friend, it was revealed yesterday. Sources within the property sector and the state government yesterday said Mr Maclellan rang Mr Guy's office before the minister overruled Bass Coast Council in approving the construction of housing in a 23-hectare property. Page 1.