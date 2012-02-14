PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Feb 15

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--The Business Council of Australia has been supported by
major firms in its bid to lobby the Federal Government to do
more to reduce costs, increase productivity and stave off
redundancies. "Everything we're seeing at the moment is counter
to increasing productivity. It's about making life harder and
less flexible," Peter Crowley, managing director of GWA Group,
said yesterday. Page 1.
--Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday came under further
attacks following new claims that she was responsible for the
dissemination of polling on her approval rating shortly before
she ousted Kevin Rudd from the Labor leadership. The claims
aired by the Nine Network television station were classed by
some unnamed MPs as a bid to undermine the Prime Minister's
leadership. However, observers say Mr Rudd lacks the numbers
necessary to mount a challenge with the support of only 20
members of Labor's 103 caucus members. Page 1.
--Iraq yesterday warned that it could bar Leighton Holdings
from operating in the country's gas and oil fields
pending the results of a corruption investigation. Sabah
Al-Saidi, deputy leader of the Iraqi Oil Ministry's petroleum
contracts and licensing directorate, said he was shocked at
allegations that Leighton Offshore, a subsidiary of the
contractor, may have offered bribes. "We have worked very hard
to create a transparent oil and gas industry and these
allegations are already proving very damaging to our
international reputation," Mr Al-Saidi said. Page 1.
--Colonial First State, the wealth creation firm
owned by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, is set to announce a
A$500 million hybrid securities offer today alongside the
publication of its interim results. The raising follows similar
moves announced by other major lenders, such as Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group 's A$500 million Australian
Securities Exchange-listed subordinated notes issue. Westpac
Banking Corporation is considering whether to launch a
A$500 million raising of its own. Page 1.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Alcoa has abandoned a A$3 billion expansion of its
Western Australian Wagerup facility as the aluminium producer
struggles to cope with the impact of the Federal Government's
price on carbon and the strong Australian dollar. According to
Western Australia's Environmental Protection Authority, Alcoa
has been awarded a four-year extension to begin construction of
the factory's expansion, although a spokesperson for the company
said the project was shelved until it understood the entire
impact of the carbon tax. Page 1.
--The Federal Opposition yesterday called on workers in
industries that receive taxpayer assistance to limit their wage
demands, after the Federal Government and General Motors Holden
yesterday were forced to defend the car manufacturer's
decision to award pay rises of up to 22 percent. Union leaders
have described the agreement as "spectacular", adding that it is
the "best deal yet" in the Australian car industry. Page 1.
--Economists and miners yesterday warned that Australia is
not doing enough to prepare for the transition out of the mining
boom. "Capital is going into Africa, into South America and
Canada," Andrew Michelmore, head of Chinese-owned firm Minmetals
Resources, said. Warwick McKibbin, former Reserve Bank of
Australia board member and a professor at Australia National
University, added that China "won't disappear and will still be
a market for our minerals, but there will be a big supply
response - others can produce what we produce". Page 1.
--A proposal to reform education funding will see public and
private schools receive a base payment per student, with
additional loadings for students with disabilities, special
needs and indigenous students. A recommendation of the Gonski
review into school funding, the proposal would result in a
massive simplification of the current model and would become the
largest change to education funding since the 1970s. Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--The Star in New South Wales fired a senior manager only
days before two events that led to the sacking of the casino's
managing director, Sid Vaikunta. Tom Snell, a United States
executive and resident manager of the Darling Hotel, was fired
following an inquiry into sexual harassment claims. More than
ten staff confirmed that Mr Snell had behaved inappropriately
towards female employees, a source said. Page 1.
--New South Wales (NSW) Premier Barry O'Farrell and the
Minister for Resources and Energy, Chris Hartcher, today will
announce the introduction of legislation to overturn a ban on
uranium exploration. "It is time for NSW to look at every
opportunity to join the mining boom, which is delivering
enormous profits and jobs to Western Australia, Queensland and
South Australia," Mr O'Farrell said yesterday. Page 1.
--Authorities are investigating whether at least 10 more
fatalities are linked to the fire in a nursing home in Quakers
Hill, New South Wales, last year, which would make it one of the
worst cases of suspected arson in the state's history. Roger
Kingsley Dean, a registered nurse at the home, was charged last
year with 10 counts of murder, although 21 residents had died
either immediately after or during the fire as of January 9.
Page 1.
--Police in New South Wales are considering a proposal to
use modified vehicles to entrap car thieves after their use in
Canada led to a 50 percent reduction in vehicle theft over seven
years. "This is just a clever way of policing. The flow-on
effect is incredible," Detective Sergeant Bruce Lin said
yesterday. "It's a legal way to apprehend car thieves with
admissible, concrete evidence," he added. Page 2.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- Antonio Guterres, High Commissioner for Refugees at the
United Nations, yesterday said the debate in Australia
surrounding asylum seekers was "very politicised" and "out of
proportion". "It is very difficult for me as High Commissioner,
who has to deal with the whole world, to be convinced that 6000
is a very important problem," Mr Guterres said. Around 100,000
asylum seekers travelled to Yemen by boat, while approximately
57,000 refugees travelled in the same manner to Italy and
Malta. Page 1.
--The abduction and murder of teenager Prue Bird more than
20 years ago was conducted on the orders of a man responsible
for detonating a car bomb in Victoria who wanted to punish a
witness who was testifying against him, according to police.
Craig Minogue, one of the organisers of the bomb which injured
21 people, told the de facto wife of Paul Kurt Hetzel that "it
would be a shame if anything happened to Prue, wouldn't it".
Detectives will continue to search for the 13-year-old's body in
the state's Flat Rock Creek today. Page 1.
--Melbourne has become one of the most expensive cities in
the world to live, according to a cost-of-living survey by the
Intelligence Unit from The Economist magazine. Jon Copestake,
editor of the report, said local inflation, which saw the price
of petrol and rice triple, and the high Australian dollar had
combined to make Melbourne the world's eighth most expensive
city. Sydney, however, was the world's seventh most expensive
city, while Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth ranked in the top 20.
Page 1.
--Victorian Planning Minister Matthew Guy's decision to
rezone farmland on Phillip Island last year came after Liberal
figure Rob Maclellan intervened on behalf of a family friend, it
was revealed yesterday. Sources within the property sector and
the state government yesterday said Mr Maclellan rang Mr Guy's
office before the minister overruled Bass Coast Council in
approving the construction of housing in a 23-hectare property.
Page 1.