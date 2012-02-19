PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Feb 20

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd has reportedly met with business
leaders in an attempt to mend bridges, with sources saying that
momentum is moving towards a contest with Prime Minister Julia
Gillard for the leadership of the party. Tasmanian MP Andrew
Wilkie said yesterday that Kevin Rudd demonstrated leadership
aspirations as far back as November but observers believe he
currently lacks the numbers to mount a serious challenge. Page
1.
--
The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) has retaliated
to company bosses and business groups that have criticised
Labor's industrial relations laws. In a submission by the ACTU
to the federal government's review of the Fair Work Act, the
existing structure received firm support. "Employer criticism
of the Fair Work Act is barely disguised lust for a return to a
Work Choices system. Employers and their fellow travellers in
the Liberal Party need to stop living in the past," secretary of
the ACTU, Jeff Lawrence, said yesterday. Page 1.
--
Following last week's arrest of five journalists from The
Sun newspaper, a major United States shareholder in News Limited
has announced that Rupert Murdoch can not continue to
ignore demands for change. "The arrests definitely escalate the
pressure to make changes the problem is spreading they've
not isolated it as they thought they had," Anne Sheehan, head of
corporate governance at the California State Teachers'
Retirement System, said. Page 3.
--
Homeowner Kurt Opray has successfully achieved a sale of his
own home at A$135,000 above its reserve price thanks to social
networking. Mr Opray used Twitter and Facebook to create
interest in the sale of the Northcote house in Melbourne by
using his unique position as the homeowner to run the social
media campaign. "I know my house better than any agent. Who
better to sell the house than me?" Mr Opray said. Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Fee increases of up to 131 percent could force mass
departures from Catholic primary and secondary schools,
modelling by the Catholic Education Commission of Victoria has
revealed. The findings come amid concerns the federal
government will reduce its funding following the release of its
Gonski review today. The potential reduction in funding levels
has sparked concern lower socio-economic students could be
compelled to leave. Page 1.
--
Prime Minister Julia Gillard is being urged by party members
to end the leadership speculation before the March 24 state
election in Queensland, with the speculation over Foreign
Minister Kevin Rudd possibly regaining the top job damaging the
Labor brand with voters. After weeks of dismissing the issue,
sections of Labor's Right are pushing to have a caucus ballot
called because they believe Gillard has the numbers to win and
therefore end the constant wrangling. "I don't care how they
resolve it, I just want it resolved," Queensland Premier Anna
Bligh said. Page 1.
--
The A$60 billion coal seam gas (CSG) industry received the
support of only a third of respondents in a Newspoll survey,
with two-thirds either undecided or against CSG development. In
what is the heartland of the industry, Queensland, this comes as
a significant blow and with campaigning under way for the March
24 election, whichever party wins will have an uphill battle to
rebuild public support for CSG. Page 1.
--
Pharmacists have informed the federal government that a
definition of essential medicines needs to be put in place
because hospitals are regularly running out of critical drugs.
"I think there's a role for the Department of Health, the
Therapeutic Goods Administration and others to play in drawing
up a list of emergency and life-saving drugs, and how to protect
ourselves from these sort of problems," president of the Society
of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia, Sue Kirsa, said yesterday.
Page 3.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Text messages are being sent to the mobile phones of
customers by insurance companies hoping to save millions of
dollars in storm damage to cars. "Obviously, the warning helps
the company reduce claims, which is fair enough. But it also
helps me, by saving me from a lot of hassle, time and money
involved in putting the car in for repairs," said Budget Direct
customer Craig West, who benefited from the "hail automated
notification system" employed by Budget. Page 1.
--
The cost of educating a child in line with a national
standard will be assigned a financial benchmark under
recommendations contained in the Gonski report into school
funding that will be released today. The report states a base
payment would be increased according to socio-economic
backgrounds and the capacity of parents to pay fees. Indigenous
students and students with low English skills would also benefit
under the plan, as well as those situated in remote areas.
"Australia lacks a logical, consistent and publicly transparent
approach to funding schooling," the report stated. Page 2.
--
A leaked briefing note acquired by the New South Wales
Greens Party has revealed that bureaucrats tasked with the
relocation of the Cronulla Fisheries Research Centre to Port
Stephens were urged to split a major project into several
smaller ones in order to avoid the need to submit a business
case to Treasury. "It is proposed to resubmit [the proposal] to
Treasury as a program of minor works which will not require the
preparation of formal business cases as well as economic and
financial appraisals," manager for asset strategy at the
department of trade and investment, Peter Lawrence, said. Page
3.
--
A campaign by animal lobby group Voiceless is hoping to
change the way pigs and chickens are raised on Australian
factory farms. Currently Australian farms hold these animals in
conditions of a far lower standard than Europe, where laws
passed over the last decade are among the most stringent on
animal cruelty. "If I treated a dog the way pigs and chickens
are treated on these farms, I'd likely be prosecuted," said
Australian actor Hugo Weaving, one of the faces of the campaign,
on a television advertisement. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Supreme Court, County Court and Magistrates Court in
Victoria have called for extra funding to fix a justice edifice
that they perceive as dilapidated and stressed. With the
justice system struggling under the weight of an increased
case-load and more complex and sensitive cases, judges have
called for court buildings to be updated and for more judges to
tackle the extra workload. "Government's there to pass laws,
that's what they get elected to do. they rarely look at
giving the court an extra resource. And that's my complaint,"
Chief Judge of the County Court, Michael Rozenes, said. Page 1.
--
An annual port tax of A$75 million imposed by the Victorian
state government has potentially breached the constitution, the
Tasmanian Labor government said yesterday. Tasmanian
Infrastructure Minister David O'Byrne contacted Victorian Ports
Minister Denis Napthine and stated that Tasmania had no option
but to use the container port in Melbourne and that was
monopolistic. "[It's a] Victorian tax that will be met to a
large extent by the Tasmanian community," Mr O'Byrne said. Page
2.
--
A science experiment conducted by the Commonwealth
Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) will
look to utilise tonnes of rubbish clogging the nation's
coastline and measure its affect on the marine population. The
plan by the CSIRO will cover 35,000 kilometres of coastline and
study the role currents and tides played in the transportation
of rubbish. "No matter how remote it is, we've not been to a
single beach without debris," head of the marine debris project,
Dr Britta Denise Hardesty, said. Page 2.
--
A survey of over one thousand Australians has found that the
Australian Broadcasting Corporation's iView catch-up video
service was poised to overtake illegal file-sharing sites as the
most popular source of downloads and video-on-demand content.
The TV & Video 2011 Consumer Trends report from
telecommunications company Ericsson showed iView had 32 percent
of respondents using the service with 33 percent admitting to
downloading illegal content. "We're not a bunch of thieves by
nature there's latent demand there," Kursten Leins of Ericsson
said. Page 3.
--