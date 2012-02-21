PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Feb 22

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Jeffrey Bleich, Ambassador to Australia for the United States (US), yesterday confirmed that his country would consider leasing or selling a nuclear submarine to Australia, a move that observers believe will enrage China and pressure the Federal Opposition to announce its stance on strengthening regional defence. "Decisions about the design of the Australian submarine are up to Australia's leaders  whatever they decide, the United States is willing to help," Mr Bleich said. Page 1.

--The Federal Government yesterday announced plans to further reform corporate salaries by forcing company boards to disclose the "take home pay" of their executives and instituting mechanisms to allow bonuses to be recouped in cases were financial accounts are significantly incorrect. "As owners of a company, shareholders expect executives to be rewarded according to the performance of a company," David Bradbury, parliamentary secretary, said. Page 1.

--Tim Lee, president of international operations for General Motors (GM), yesterday said that Holden was one of the world's "iconic car brands" and that the car manufacturer intended to maintain "full-line capacity in Australia with designing and engineering, building and selling vehicles". His remarks came as the company announced it would phase out the Holden Commodore in the next five to six years, although he added that "we're going to build a shit load more great Commodores". Page 1.

--Clive Palmer yesterday vowed to file a A$60 million lawsuit against the Hyatt Regency luxury hotel chain, with the mining entrepreneur claiming that the company was "siphoning" money from the mining magnate's Hyatt Regency Coolum Golf Resort in Queensland back to the United States. Mr Palmer attempted to fire the resort's management, but the hotel chain won an injunction in the Supreme Court to stay the sacking. A hearing into the matter will resume on March 1. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The Federal Government's failure to proclaim a starting date for the transfer of power to the Family Court to oversee maintenance and property disputes between de facto couples has resulted in the viability thousands of court orders being questioned. Federal Attorney-General Nicola Roxon yesterday described the mistake as an "unfortunate administrative error", while the Federal Opposition called it an "astonishing act of incompetence". Page 1.

--Bruce Kafer, head of the Australian Defence Force Academy, has sought legal counsel due to Federal Defence Minister Stephen Smith's decision to ignore departmental advice to reinstate the commandant. Commodore Kafer took a forced leave of absence following the sex scandal that broke at the academy 10 months ago, which resulted in the minister launching six inquires that examined the incident and treatment of women in the Defence Force. Page 1.

--Simon Crean is being suggested by some Labor insiders as a possible third candidate for the party's leadership, amid fears that the ongoing furore between Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd could cripple both politically. Supporters of the Prime Minister have encouraged her to call a leadership ballot next week, with some observers saying the end result could give Ms Gillard the impetus required to eject Mr Rudd from the cabinet. Page 1.

--West Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday said the proposals in the Gonski review into school funding, which recommends giving schools a base level of funding per student, would amount to a national takeover of schools. "This is the commonwealth trying to say: 'We want your money, we want to pool it, we now want to administer state government schools," Mr Barnett said. Federal School Education Minister Peter Garrett responded by saying "as a national government, we have a role to  ensure that our schools are world class". Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--A dispute between federal and state governments has resulted in approximately 15,000 retired and current university workers in New South Wales (NSW) facing the prospect of losing A$2.9 billion in pension payments. The Federal Government has refused to match super payments to 10 universities in the state because it does not have an agreement with the state government over funding. NSW Treasurer Mike Baird, however, yesterday said he did not expect workers' benefits to be lost or reduced. Page 1.

--New South Wales (NSW) Health Minister Jillian Skinner yesterday announced a proposal to ban smoking in a wide range of outdoor areas, including playgrounds, public sports grounds, taxi ranks, bus stops and public entrances to buildings. Simon Chapman from the University of Sydney, however, said "smoking bans have had zero impact on the restaurant trade ", although he said he backed the banning of smoking in taxi ranks and bus shelters. Page 1.

--Apartment developments in New South Wales may be limited by a move by the Federal Government to limit residential developments near airports. Federal Transport Minister Anthony Albanese has written to state governments recommending restrictions to developments in areas that could be impacted by aircraft noise. Critics, however, suggest the move could lower the value of properties. "Why invest in a new measure when it tells a whole lot of people they are worse off?" Chris Johnson from lobby group Urban Taskforce said yesterday. Page 2.

--A new survey released today by Commonwealth Bank of Australia and the New South Wales Business Chamber will show that expectations for the business environment in the next few quarters has fallen to its lowest point since the global financial crisis. "Businesses we've surveyed have always maintained an optimistic outlook for the next quarter but that has clearly taken a turn for the worst," Stephen Cartwright, chief executive of the chamber, said. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her partner Tim Mathieson hosted a gathering of same-sex couples at The Lodge last night. Political activist group GetUp! won a charity auction to send representatives to the function, which included the children of Louise Bucke and Sandy Miller. 12-year-old Matthew Miller said he didn't understand why he was at The Lodge, but he believed "people should be allowed to marry the person they love and to be accepted by all society". Page 1.

--Simon Ramsay, an upper house Liberal MP for Western Victoria, wrote to wind energy firm Acciona to warn that he would lobby against the developer if it did not accept a series of request, which included purchasing a farm owned by the MP's family. Mr Rasmay yesterday confirmed that he lobbied Matthew Guy, Victorian Planning Minister, over Acciona's bid to construct 63 turbines in the state's Birregurra area. Concerns have been raised as to whether Mr Ramsay's actions constituted intent to use his political access for personal profit. Page 1.

--The Office of the Environmental Monitor (OEM) has given Port Phillip Bay its seal of approval in the environmental body's final act before closing down later this year. The OEM was established to oversee dredging in the bay and noted that there was no lasting damage in the region from recent storms, which had resulted in limited reductions in water quality of the bay. Page 2.

--Preliminary changes to national procedure for the installation of ceiling insulation will come into effect next month, according to an internal report from a panel appointed by the Minister for Climate Change and Energy Efficiency. The panel's primary recommendation was that "a home insulation rebate scheme should not proceed until an improved safety and compliance regime is firmly in place". Page 4.