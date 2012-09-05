版本:
2012年 9月 6日

BRIEF-Moody's rates Digicel Group new notes Caa1

Sept 5 Digicel Group Ltd : * Moody's assigns caa1 to Digicel Group limited's new senior unsecured notes,

affirms b2 cfr; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's assigns caa1 to digicel group limited's new senior unsecured

notes, affirms b2 cfr; outlook stable

