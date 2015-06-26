Caribbean telecom services provider Digicel files for U.S. IPO

June 26 Digicel Group Ltd, which offers
communications services in the Caribbean and South Pacific
regions, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to
$200 million in an initial public offering of Class A common
stock.
J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and Citigroup were among
the underwriters for the IPO, the company told the U.S
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus.
Digicel said it currently provides mobile communications
services to 13.6 million subscribers in 31 markets.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its Class A common stock on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DCEL".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)