Maverick operator Digicel takes on the big boys in Myanmar

SINGAPORE, April 29 Cellular operator Digicel
Group Ltd jumped into Myanmar early and big, hiring
staff, funding local sports, negotiating land deals for
thousands of cell tower sites and signing up hundreds of
partners for retail outlets.
The strategy helped propel it onto the shortlist for a
mobile licence in one of the world's last mobile frontiers,
putting an operator that ranks 65th globally in terms of
customers up against giants such as Vodafone Group Plc.
Whether its strategy pays off or not, industry insiders say,
Digicel, largely unknown outside the Caribbean and some Pacific
islands, has shaken up a usually conservative industry.
"They have been a disruptive force," said Roger Barlow, a
Hong Kong-based telecommunications consultant who has worked in
Asia for more than 25 years. "Some of the big guys tend to look
down their noses at them but they shouldn't because they're
becoming a credible player."
Myanmar this month short-listed 12 consortia for two
licences it plans to grant foreign operators in late June. The
government wants to expand mobile penetration from less than 4
percent to up to 80 percent by 2015-16.
While Digicel is up against behemoths such as Vodafone,
China Mobile Ltd and Telenor ASA, several
other big players failed to make the list - among them South
Korea's SK Telecom Co Ltd and Egypt's Orascom
Telecom Holding SAE.
It's a vindication of sorts for Digicel's long-term
approach. Business development director Frank O'Carroll led the
charge into Myanmar in 2009. In early 2012 he persuaded the
company to commit funds to build a local brand and prepare the
ground so that if it did get the go-ahead it could roll out a
service in a matter of months.
That entailed deploying hundreds of workers across the
country to negotiate thousands of leases for base station sites,
months before the government had even begun the tender process.
"There's not one square inch of the country we haven't been
in," O'Carroll said in an interview in Singapore.
Its sponsorship of the national football federation has
built brand awareness - of sorts. Lots of locals have heard of
Digicel, O'Carroll said, though at least initially they were as
likely to think it's a brand of battery as a cellphone operator.
It's a strategy, he said, that Digicel has been pursuing in
much smaller markets for more than a decade.
"What we are doing in Myanmar is not unique to Myanmar,"
said O'Carroll. "The first country that Digicel as a company
looked to get a licence was Trinidad and Tobago. We did very the
same thing. We were there, we leased the land, we rented local
offices, we started a local team, sponsored big sports."
SMALL AND NIMBLE
Digicel has since set up shop in 31 markets, gaining 13
million customers. While none boasts a population above 10
million people, the company has taken on some major rivals,
including America Movil SAB, Vodafone, Telefonica and
Cable & Wireless.
"I don't think there's any fantastic science to it, but I do
think it's our ability to move fast because we're small, we
don't have this complex machinery that takes months and months
to make decisions," said Vanessa Slowey, Singapore-based CEO of
Digicel Asia Pacific, in an interview.
Making those decisions is Digicel owner Denis O'Brien, an
Irish billionaire who first focused on small markets in the
Caribbean after noticing that spectrum was being auctioned off
in Jamaica. Eventually the Pacific beckoned.
Telecoms executive David Borrill recalls meeting O'Brien in
his office after three years working for the incumbent operator
in Samoa. "He went straight over to his library and opened the
biggest atlas he had, turned to the Pacific and said, 'Tell me
about this, where would you put an office here?'"
A few weeks later Borrill was back in Samoa, this time
working for Digicel. The company bought out Telecom New
Zealand's stake in the incumbent operator in 2006, and within
six months had more than doubled its customer base.
Last financial year the company reported revenue of $2.5
billion, year-on-year growth of 14 percent and EBITDA of $1.08
billion, up 13 percent. It has 87 percent market share in Haiti,
at least 75 percent in Jamaica and 92 percent of Papua New
Guinea, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Digicel is very astute in selecting the markets it enters,"
said John Hibbard, an Australia-based telecoms consultant. "It
has to be convinced it will win a reasonable market share."
When it isn't, it's prepared to abort. In East Timor, for
example, Digicel went so far as building cell towers, and
assured the government that if granted a licence it could cover
more than 90 percent of the population within four months.
But, Digicel said, the government dragged its feet and
ignored advice to issue only one licence. So when it did
eventually win one of the two on offer last year, Digicel turned
it down. "Why would we invest $50 million to compete with two
other operators, for the 40 percent that is left? It's crazy. So
we handed our licence back," said O'Carroll.
Digicel sold its assets to the other licensee Telin, a unit
of Indonesia's PT Telkom. The company broke even on its Timor
investment, said Digicel's Slowey, without giving details.
Such an approach is at odds with the industry's more
conservative approach, where investment decisions must be highly
rational and based on certain outcomes.
"Digicel doesn't have the institutional memory of other
telcos," said Rob Bratby, a Singapore-based telecoms lawyer with
Olswang LLP. "It's an example of a company with a different
mental framework."
SOROS PARTNERSHIP
Digicel, however, has not had a free ride in Myanmar. The
government turned down its proposal in 2012 to set up a joint
venture with the incumbent operator, Myanmar Posts and
Telecommunications, in favour of an open tender.
That has meant facing the diplomatic and financial muscle of
some of the world's biggest and best-connected operators,
prompting Digicel to take on its own partners: Yoma Strategic
Holdings, owned by Serge Pun, a powerful businessman who, unlike
many tycoons in Myanmar, isn't entangled in Western sanctions.
The other member of the consortium: Quantum Strategic Partners,
owned by financier George Soros.
The Soros-funded Open Society Foundations have long worked
with exiles, refugees and dissidents, according to its website.
Last year Soros said he would set up an office in Yangon.
Digicel shrugs off criticism that it lacks the experience of
working in big markets like Myanmar, arguing that it's harder to
work in lots of countries, whatever their size. Among the
shortlistees, only France Telecom SA matches Digicel in
the number of markets covered.
"Whether it's the smallest country in the world you deploy
in or the largest, it's still the same building blocks, still
the same issues that you must go through," said O'Carroll. "A
lot of those same things, whether it's Nauru's 9,000 people or
Myanmar's 60 million, we think are going to be identical."