New Issue-Digital Realty Trust sells $300 mln notes

Sept 19 Digital Realty Trust, L.P. on
Wednesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes guaranteed
by Digital Realty Trust, Inc., said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and
Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, L.P. 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.625 PCT   MATURITY    10/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.684   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.784 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/24/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

