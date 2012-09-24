Digital Domain receives winning bid of $30 mln in bankruptcy auction

Sept 24 Digital Domain Media Group Inc said a
joint venture led by Galloping Horse America LLC and the U.S.
unit of India's Reliance MediaWorks has submitted the
winning bid to acquire some of its businesses and assets for
$30.2 million.
Digital Domain, a Hollywood special effects company started
in 1993 by superstar director James Cameron and the late special
effects guru Stan Winston, had filed for bankruptcy protection
on Sept. 11.
The sale of its visual effects and some other businesses and
assets is subject to execution of an asset purchase agreement
and Bankruptcy Court approval, Digital Domain said in a
statement.
Galloping Horse America holds 70 percent stake in the joint
venture while Reliance MediaWorks holds 30 percent.
Earlier, Searchlight Capital Partners had submitted a bid of
$15 million.