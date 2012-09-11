"Titanic" effects creator Digital Domain Media files for bankruptcy

Sept 11 Digital Domain Media Group Inc, an Academy Award-winning company that produced special effects for films including "Titanic," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early on Tuesday, according to a court filing.

Digital Domain, whose founders included "Titanic" director James Cameron, listed total debt of $214.9 million and total assets of $205.0 million, the court filing showed.

The company, which specializes in creating realistic computer-generated humans, said in June it was planning multiple virtual Elvis Presley likenesses across various platforms, including live shows, TV and online.

Digital Domain started looking for strategic alternatives last month and had hired Wells Fargo Securities LLC as financial adviser.