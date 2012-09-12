版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 03:07 BJT

BRIEF-Delaware bankruptcy court judge: not prepared to approve Digital Domain auction schedule

Sept 12 Digital Domain Media Group Inc : * Delaware bankruptcy court judge says not prepared to approve Digital Domain

Media Group Inc auction for September 21 * Delaware bankruptcy court judge proposes auction for Digital Domain Media

Group Inc on October 2 * Judge says accepts consequences of delayed auction; Digital Domain Media

Group Inc execs said may mean liquidation

