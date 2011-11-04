UPDATE 1-Digital Domain sees IPO of 5.5 mln shares at $10-$12/shr

* Says Roth Capital representative of underwriters

* Plans to get listed on NYSE under symbol "DDMG"

Nov 4 Digital Domain Media Group filed with U.S. regulators to sell 5.5 million common shares at an anticipated price of $10-$12 per share.

The Academy Award-winning digital production company said Roth Capital Partners is the representative of its underwriters and the sole book-running manager of this offering.

The Port St Lucie, Florida-based company intends to get listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DDMG" and will use the proceeds to pay debt.

In May the company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $115 million through an initial public offering. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)