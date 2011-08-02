UPDATE 1-DigitalGlobe Q2 loss lower than expected

* Q2 loss/shr $0.01 vs est loss/shr $0.04

* Q2 rev $81.7 mln vs est $80.4 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 2 DigitalGlobe Inc , which supplies satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by lower depreciation and amortization costs.

For the second quarter, the company posted a loss of $400,000, or 1 cent a share, compared with net income of $500,000, or 1 cent a share a year ago.

Revenue was up slightly at $81.7 million. Depreciation and amortization costs fell 6 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 4 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $80.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Longmont, Colorado-based company closed at $24.44 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))