UPDATE 1- DigitalGlobe Q3 misses Street view

Nov 1 DigitalGlobe Inc , which supplies satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted lower-than-expected quarterly results hurt by higher costs.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net income $1.1 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with net income of $800,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose slightly to $81.3 million.

Analysts on an average expected earnings of 6 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $84.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cost of revenue rose 60 percent to $17.6 million.

Shares of the Longmont, Colorado-based company closed at $18.25 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)