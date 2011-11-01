UPDATE 1- DigitalGlobe Q3 misses Street view

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
* Q3 EPS $0.02 vs est $0.06
* Q3 rev $81.3 mln vs est $84.5 mln
* Cost of revenue up 60 pct
Nov 1 DigitalGlobe Inc , which supplies satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted lower-than-expected quarterly results hurt by higher costs.
For the third quarter, the company posted a net income $1.1 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with net income of $800,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose slightly to $81.3 million.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 6 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $84.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cost of revenue rose 60 percent to $17.6 million.
Shares of the Longmont, Colorado-based company closed at $18.25 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: