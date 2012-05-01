UPDATE 1-DigitalGlobe results beat Street on defense sales

* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs est $0.01
* Q1 rev $87 mln vs est $83.7 mln
* Sees FY12 revenue up about 14 percent
* Shares jump 10 pct in extended trading
May 1 DigitalGlobe Inc, which supplies
satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales
at its defense & intelligence segment.
The company also said it expects revenue to grow about 14
percent in 2012, translating into about $387 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting $372.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of DigitalGlobe were up 10 percent in extended
trading. They closed at $12.28 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
For the first quarter, the Longmont, Colorado-based company
posted net income of $3.8 million, or 8 cents a share, compared
with net loss of $1.3 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $87 million. Revenue in its
largest segment, defense & intelligence, grew 10 percent.
Analysts had expected earnings of 1 cent a share, before
special items, on revenue of $83.7 million.