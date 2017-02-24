UPDATE 2-MacDonald Dettwiler to buy DigitalGlobe for about C$3.1 bln

(Adds details)
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd
said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based
DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40
billion) to strengthen its position in the lucrative satellite
imagery market.
Under the deal, MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates (MDA)
will offer $17.50 in cash and 0.3132 of its share for each
DigitalGlobe share held.
The deal includes assumption of DigitalGlobe's debt of
C$1.60 billion and is expected to add to MDA's operating
earnings per share in 2018.
The total cash-and-stock offer represents a premium of 18
percent to DigitalGlobe's closing stock price on Feb. 16, before
reports of a potential deal emerged.
MDA's technology, used in satellites and ground stations,
will help enhance DigitalGlobe's services, and enable the
combined company to extend its lead in providing Earth imagery
to the U.S markets.
DigitalGlobe in 2014 used crowdsourcing to search for a
missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner, inviting internet users to
comb through satellite images of over 1,200 square miles (3,200
square km) of seawater for signs of wreckage.
DigitalGlobe's services are used by companies such Facebook
Inc, Uber Technologies Inc and U.S. defense
contractor Harris Corp.
MDA builds and manages several satellite systems for
Canada's military and direct-to-home television, satellite
radio, broadband internet and mobile communication.
DigitalGlobe also reported better-than-expected fourth
quarter revenue on Friday and forecast revenue for 2017 above
analysts' average estimates.
MDA Chief Executive Howard Lance will lead the combined
company.
DigitalGlobe's headquarters will remain in Westminster,
Colorado and the combined company will have about 4,600
employees in the United States and continue to employ more than
1,800 employees in Canada.
MDA will apply to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange in addition to its current listing on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2017.
BofA Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser to MDA, while
PJT Partners and Barclays are serving as advisers to
DigitalGlobe.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)