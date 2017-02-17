Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler to buy DigitalGlobe - Dow Jones

Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald
Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy
U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3
billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
Financial conditions of the deal couldn't be learned and it
is also possible that talks might fall apart before a decision
is reached, the Dow Jones report said.
Shares of satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe were up 20
percent at a near three-year high of $35.90. The company has a
market value of about $1.84 billion.
DigitalGlobe's services are used by companies such Facebook
Inc, Uber Technologies Inc and U.S. defense
contractor Harris Corp.
MacDonald Dettwiler's shares were down 1.5 percent at
C$72.31 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)