Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler to buy DigitalGlobe - Dow Jones

Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.

Financial conditions of the deal couldn't be learned and it is also possible that talks might fall apart before a decision is reached, the Dow Jones report said.

Shares of satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe were up 20 percent at a near three-year high of $35.90. The company has a market value of about $1.84 billion.

DigitalGlobe's services are used by companies such Facebook Inc, Uber Technologies Inc and U.S. defense contractor Harris Corp.

MacDonald Dettwiler's shares were down 1.5 percent at C$72.31 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)