Satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe's revenue, profit beat

Feb 25 U.S. satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by lower costs and improved performance in its international defense and intelligence business.

DigitalGlobe said it expected 2016 revenue of $670 million-$700 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $330 million to $355 million.

Analysts on average were expecting 2016 revenue of $700.7 million, and EBITDA of $353.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DigitalGlobe, which reduced its workforce by less than 10 percent in 2015, said its cost of revenue fell 12 percent to $34.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while selling, general and administrative expenses dropped 13 percent to $47.5 million.

The company's location-based services business, which provides satellite imagery to digital mapmakers, has been a drag on its results, partly due to a delay in renewing a contract with Microsoft Corp in 2015.

A strong dollar and a decline in oil and commodity prices have also affected demand in emerging markets.

DigitalGlobe's net income available to common shareholders fell to $9.2 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $10.7 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.2 percent to $181.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 8 cents, on revenue $173.1 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)