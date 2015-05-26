DigitalGlobe, Saab venture sees big returns from 3-D model of world

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 26 U.S. satellite imagery
provider DigitalGlobe Inc and Sweden's Saab AB
on Tuesday announced a new joint venture aimed at
building an accurate 3-D model of the earth and capturing
billions of dollars in new business.
Tony Frazier, senior vice president at DigitalGlobe, said
the two companies had been working together for two years, but
were now creating a separate U.S.-based venture, Vricon Inc, to
accelerate the work and team up on distribution.
"We feel this is a multibillion-dollar opportunity," Frazier
said, noting the venture would initially focus on customers in
the defense, security and infrastructure markets. "We're going
to literally produce the entire globe at unmatched accuracy."
Frazier said the new venture would use Saab's 3-D computer
processing technology and DigitalGlobe's vast archive of
billions of square kilometers of high-quality satellite imagery
to create realistic 3-D models of huge parts of the globe.
The U.S. military has long used 3-D modeling and aerial
imagery for planning tactical missions, but the work often
relied on classified data and focused on smaller areas.
Vricon will produce quicker models that can be more easily
shared with allies and others, since they are based on
commercial imagery, Frazier said.
The effort also dovetails with the National
Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's (NGA) push to better utilize
social media, unclassified data, and other publicly available
material, and positions Vricon to bid for some of that work.
The move will further expand the U.S. footprint of Saab,
which is already teamed with Boeing Co to compete for a
new U.S. Air Force training plane.
Dan Jangblad, head of Saab's industrial products business,
said the company sold the commercial rights to the 3-D
technology to an unidentified IT firm several years ago, but
held onto the right to develop it for military and government
use.
Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet, initially developed
the 3-D technology as a missile target-seeker, but soon realized
the tool could be used for many other applications.
Vricon aims to produce 3-D models of about a third of the
earth's 100 million square kilometers of useable land mass
within three years. Using a highly automated process should
allow the venture to produce about 2 million square kilometers
of 3-D models each month, Vice President Isaac Zaworski said.
He said hosting the model on the cloud would also make it
easier for analysts to access and work with the models, instead
of needing to wait for bandwidth-heavy downloads.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)