New Issue-Digital Realty Trust sells $175 mln perpetuals

March 29 Digital Realty Trust Inc on
Thursday sold $175 million of perpetual Series F cumulative
redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley,
and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.
BORROWER: DIGITAL REALTY TRUST
AMT $175 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 07/02/2012
MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 04/05/2012
S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A