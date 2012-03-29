版本:
New Issue-Digital Realty Trust sells $175 mln perpetuals

March 29 Digital Realty Trust Inc on
Thursday sold $175 million of perpetual Series F cumulative
redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley,
and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.	
	
BORROWER: DIGITAL REALTY TRUST	
	
AMT $175 MLN    COUPON 6.625 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   07/02/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  04/05/2012   	
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

