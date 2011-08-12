UPDATE 1-Dillard's posts higher Q2 profit

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Revenue rises 4 pct to $1.44 bln
* Same-store sales up 6 pct
Aug 11 Department store operator Dillard's Inc's (DDS.N) quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher sales.
Dillard's on Thursday reported net income of $17.6 million, or 32 cents per share, for the second quarter ended July 30, up from $7.6 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Dillard's sales at stores open at least a year rose 6 percent, while overall revenue rose 4 percent to $1.44 billion.
Gross margin, which measures the profitability of items sold, remained flat at 33.7 percent, helped by higher same-store sales.
Shares of Dillard's closed at $50.75 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.