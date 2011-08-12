UPDATE 1-Dillard's posts higher Q2 profit

* Revenue rises 4 pct to $1.44 bln

* Same-store sales up 6 pct

Aug 11 Department store operator Dillard's Inc's (DDS.N) quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher sales.

Dillard's on Thursday reported net income of $17.6 million, or 32 cents per share, for the second quarter ended July 30, up from $7.6 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Dillard's sales at stores open at least a year rose 6 percent, while overall revenue rose 4 percent to $1.44 billion.

Gross margin, which measures the profitability of items sold, remained flat at 33.7 percent, helped by higher same-store sales.

Shares of Dillard's closed at $50.75 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)