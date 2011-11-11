UPDATE 2-Dillard's margins fall short, shares slump

(Adds analyst note, share move)

Nov 11 Dillard's Inc's ( DDS.N ) quarterly net income rose 85 percent, but its shares fell 11 percent as the department store chain reported a lower retail gross margin than analysts had expected.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2011 Estimate Q3 2010

Net sales $1.38 bln --- $1.34 bln

Net income $26.6 mln --- $14.4 mln

Adjusted EPS $0.48 $0.32* --

Gross margin 36.8 pct --- 36.8 pct

for retail

- Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 5 percent, besting larger rivals Macy's Inc ( M.N ), J.C. Penney Co Inc ( JCP.N ) and Kohl's Corp ( KSS.N ).

- Dillard's, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, had 288 stores as of Oct. 29, down from 296 a year earlier.

MARKET REACTION

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss said in a note that concerns about gross margin would be a "primary" cause of investor pushback.

Dillard's shares were down 11.3 percent to $48.94 in afternoon trading.

LINKS

- Kohl's on Thursday reported higher gross margins for the quarter. [ID:nN1E7A81HM]

- Last week, Dillard's reported an 8 percent rise in October same-store sales. [ID:nBw035154a]

NOTES

* Estimate based on two brokerage forecasts. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)