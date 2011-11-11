UPDATE 2-Dillard's margins fall short, shares slump

(Adds analyst note, share move)
Nov 11 Dillard's Inc's (DDS.N) quarterly net
income rose 85 percent, but its shares fell 11 percent as the
department store chain reported a lower retail gross margin
than analysts had expected.
KEY POINTS
Q3 2011 Estimate Q3 2010
Net sales $1.38 bln --- $1.34 bln
Net income $26.6 mln --- $14.4 mln
Adjusted EPS $0.48 $0.32* --
Gross margin 36.8 pct --- 36.8 pct
for retail
- Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store
sales, rose 5 percent, besting larger rivals Macy's Inc (M.N),
J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N).
- Dillard's, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, had 288 stores
as of Oct. 29, down from 296 a year earlier.
MARKET REACTION
JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss said in a note that concerns
about gross margin would be a "primary" cause of investor
pushback.
Dillard's shares were down 11.3 percent to $48.94 in
afternoon trading.
LINKS
- Kohl's on Thursday reported higher gross margins for the
quarter. [ID:nN1E7A81HM]
- Last week, Dillard's reported an 8 percent rise in
October same-store sales. [ID:nBw035154a]
NOTES
* Estimate based on two brokerage forecasts.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John
Wallace)