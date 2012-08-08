UPDATE 1-Dillard's profit up 76 percent as sales rise

Aug 8 Department store chain Dillard's Inc
on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped
by strong gains in same-store sales and cost savings.
The Macy's Inc competitor posted net income of $31
million, or 63 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 28, up
76.1 percent from $17.6 million, or 32 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Same-store sales, at outlets open at least a year, rose 3
percent, the same pace as Macy's. Net sales rose 3.2 percent to
$1.49 billion.
Gross margin from retail operations, a gauge of the
profitability of items sold, rose 0.7 percentage points to 34.3
percent of sales, helped by the sales gains and expenses that
rose at a slower pace.
Department store chains like Dillard's that cater to middle
class and affluent shoppers fared better than those focusing on
price sensitive shoppers. Kohl's same-store sales were down 2.7
percent, while those of Nordstrom were up 4.5 percent.
Dillard's shares rose 4.3 percent to $73.33 in after hours
trading.