U.S. economy could be 'booming' with fiscal cliff deal-Dimon

Dec 12 The United States could have a "booming economy" in a couple of months if lawmakers in Washington reached an agreement to deal with the looming spending cuts and tax increases known as the fiscal cliff, JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said.

A successful deal could mean 4 percent economic growth and a drop in unemployment, Dimon said Wednesday at a New York Times conference in New York. A deal would need to link any tax increases with spending cuts, he said.

"The table is set very well right now," Dimon said, citing healthy businesses, an increase in jobs and an improved housing market. "Let's just keep it going."