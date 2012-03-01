UPDATE 1-Applebee's parent beats quarterly profit estimates

March 1 Applebee's and IHOP restaurant
parent DineEquity Inc beat quarterly profit estimates,
helped by better sales at its Applebee's chain.
DineEquity bought Applebee's in a $2 billion leveraged buyout
in 2007 and has been working to improve results at the
bar-and-grill chain ever since. The second quarter marked a full
year of same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee's, suggesting a
successful turnaround, but then the chain's same-restaurant
sales fell in the third quarter.
For the fourth quarter, same store sales at Applebee's rose
1 percent, and the company forecast strong sales at the chain
for the year.
KEY POINTS
Q4 2011 Estimate* Q4 2010
Revenue $242.2 mln $242.3 mln $300 mln
Net income 27.3 mln (58.1 mln)
Adjusted EPS $0.91 $0.85 $0.59
- Sales at all domestic restaurants open at least 18 months
fell 1 percent percent at IHOP
- The company said it expects Applebee's domestic
same-restaurant sales to range between 0.5-2.5 percent in 2012
- IHOP same store sales are expected to range between a rise
of 1.5 percent to a fall of 1.5 percent.
BACKGROUND/LINKS
- Mild winter weather boosted U.S. restaurant sales, as more
diners ventured out for food away from home.
- Prices for food and fuel have been rising, but some of
that impact has been offset by lower heating bills.
- Some analysts say full-service restaurants like those run
by DineEquity, Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc
and Chili's Grill & Bar owner Brinker International Inc
are vulnerable to rising prices at the fuel pump because
their prices are higher than those of fast-food chains like
McDonald's Corp, making them more of a splurge.
Note:
* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.