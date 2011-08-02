UPDATE 6-DineEquity profit misses on IHOP stumble

* Q2 adj EPS $1.00 vs Wall Street view $1.02

* Revenue fell to $268.3 mln, missing Wall St estimate

* Comparable sales fall at IHOP, rise at Applebee's

* Sees IHOP full-year sales at low end of forecast

* Shares sink 14 percent (Adds executive comment; updates share activity)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 DineEquity Inc (DIN.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by weak sales at its IHOP restaurant chain, and its shares plummeted 14 percent.

The company also said it expected full-year sales at IHOP restaurants open at least 18 months to come in at the low end of its previous forecast of a 1 percent rise to a 2 percent decline.

DineEquity stood by its 2011 outlook for its Applebee's chain, where it expects comparable sales to rise 2 percent to 4 percent.

In the second quarter, comparable sales fell a bigger-than-expected 2.9 percent at IHOP after its "Chicken and Waffles" and "Double Cheese Scrambles" menu items failed to generate overall sales increases, and fewer people ate at its restaurants.

"Clearly we are disappointed with the quarter's performance at IHOP," Chief Executive Julia Stewart said on a conference call with analysts.

"We have a plan that we believe will get IHOP back on track," said Stewart. Among other things, she vowed to make changes to the menu that include low-priced items that should help restore growth at the chain, known for pancakes and other breakfast items.

Comparable sales rose 3.1 percent at Applebee's, the Glendale, California-based company said.

"The IHOP comp weakness is disappointing," leading to DineEquity's first earnings-per-share miss since the second quarter of 2010, Raymond James analyst Bryan Elliott said in a client note.

Elliott said Applebee's produces about two-thirds of DineEquity operating profit and its same-restaurant sales trends "remain the key to the longer-term story."

DineEquity acquired Applebee's in a $2 billion leveraged buyout in 2007 and has been working to improve results at the bar-and-grill chain ever since. The results on Tuesday mark a full year of comparable sales growth and suggest that the company has successfully turned around business at Applebee's.

Excluding unusual items, DineEquity earned $1.00 a share in the second quarter, compared the $1.02 expected, on average, by Wall Street's analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell to $268.3 million from $340.1 million a year earlier. Analysts expected $269.4 million.

Net income was $348,000, compared with $14 million a year earlier. The loss available to common stockholders was 2 cents a share after preferred stock dividends and accretion of preferred stock, compared with a year-earlier profit of 42 cents.

Competitors to DineEquity's chains include Brinker International Inc's (EAT.N) Chili's Grill & Bar, Ruby Tuesday Inc (RT.N), BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI.O), Buffalo Wild Wings Inc (BWLD.O) and Denny's Corp (DENN.O).

DineEquity shares were down 14 percent, or $7.51, at $46.04 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading. The shares traded as low as $44.90. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, Martinne Geller and Brad Dorfman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek and Steve Orlofsky)