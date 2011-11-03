UPDATE 3-DineEquity posts profit, Applebee's stumbles

(Adds details on outlook)

Nov 3 DineEquity Inc (DIN.N) posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by lower interest expense, even as quarterly sales at established Applebee's restaurants fell for the first time in a year.

The parent of the IHOP and Applebee's restaurant chains said sales at all domestic restaurants open at least 18 months fell 1.5 percent at IHOP and were down 0.3 percent at Applebee's during the third quarter.

DineEquity bought Applebee's in a $2 billion leveraged buyout in 2007 and has been working to improve results at the bar-and-grill chain ever since. The second quarter marked a full year of same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee's, suggesting that the company had successfully turned around business at Applebee's.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010

Revenue $264.5 mln $265.4 $335.5 mln

Net income

avail. to common

stock holders $15.5 mln n/a $7.8 mln

EPS $0.85 n/a $0.44

- Traffic to IHOP and Applebee's fell during the quarter.

- "While same-restaurant sales were not what we would have liked, we are confident in the plans we have at both brands to achieve our longer-term financial objectives," Chief Executive Julia Stewart said in a statement.

- Sees full-year adjusted EPS $4.20-$4.30 vs analysts $4.22 view.

- Lowered 2011 Applebee's same-restaurant sales growth forecast to 1.5 to 2.0 percent from 2 to 4 percent previously.

- Now sees IHOP 2011 same-restaurant sales falling. DineEquity's new forecast calls for a drop of 2 to 2.5 percent, compared with its prior range of up 1 percent to down 2 percent.

- Company does not expect relief from high food costs in 2012. Applebee's hardest hit by proteins like beef, while coffee and bacon costs take biggest bite at IHOP.

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY

- Shares fall 8.1 percent, or $3.72, to $42.23 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek, Phil Berlowitz)