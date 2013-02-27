Applebee's owner's profit falls 34 pct

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Feb 27 DineEquity Inc, owner of the Applebee's and IHOP restaurant brands, reported a 34 percent fall in quarterly profit following the sale and refranchise of Applebee's company-operated restaurants and due to higher income taxes.
The company, which has been selling restaurants to franchisees, said fourth-quarter net income fell to $18 million, or 97 cents per share, from $27.3 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, DineEquity earned 83 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Total revenue fell 35 percent to $158.6 million.
Fourth-quarter sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 18 months rose 0.9 percent at Applebee's and fell 2.6 percent at IHOP.
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMgYGz) Further company coverage: