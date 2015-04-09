UPDATE 3-Brazil tycoon Diniz to raise Carrefour stake, eyes board seat -source

(Adds Peninsula's comment on Arnault stake in paragraph 4)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Dominique Vidalon
SAO PAULO/PARIS, April 9 Brazilian tycoon Abilio
Diniz is in talks to raise his 5.07 percent stake in Carrefour
SA and has the support of major shareholders to take a
board seat in the retailer, a source with knowledge of the
situation said on Thursday.
Diniz, who is Carrefour's fourth-biggest shareholder behind
France's Moulin family, billionaire Bernard Arnault and private
equity firm Colony Capital, could be nominated to the board at a
meeting in July, said the source, who requested anonymity since
the plans remain private.
The Brazilian tycoon, who earlier in the day announced that
his Carrefour stake doubled from 2.4 percent recently, is in
talks to buy part or all of Arnault's stake, the source said. A
second source with knowledge of Diniz's thinking said he wants a
board seat at the Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based firm.
Peninsula Participações, the investment vehicle managing
Diniz's fortune, denied that Diniz has plans to up his Carrefour
stake, seek a board seat or is in talks with Arnault over the
latter's stake. Arnault's press office declined to comment.
Efforts to reach the other companies were unsuccessful.
The Moulins, who own French department store Galeries
Lafayette SA, are Carrefour's top shareholder with a
9.5 percent stake. Groupe Arnault and Colony each have a stake
of around 7 percent.
To fund a purchase of more Carrefour shares, Diniz is
considering selling assets that Peninsula has, such as a large
portfolio of commercial properties and even a stake in BRF SA
, the world's largest poultry producer, said the first
source.
In an email to Reuters, Peninsula denied that it has
intentions to sell its stake in BRF.
Other alternatives include raising capital from a pool of
investors from sovereign wealth funds to wealthy families in
Brazil, the same source added. The source, however, declined to
name any of those potential investors.
In December 2014, Diniz purchased a 10 percent stake in
Carrefour's Brazilian unit. He has an option to raise that stake
to 16 percent over five years.
That investment was seen as a first step toward a possible
separate listing for the unit, as Europe's largest retailer
looks to raise cash to accelerate growth in its second-largest
market after France.
