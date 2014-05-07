版本:
DirecTV working with advisers on possible AT&T merger

May 7 DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs to weigh a possible merger with AT&T , according to Dow Jones, which cited sources.

The two companies have been in talks since AT&T approached the satellite TV company about a deal, the sources said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
