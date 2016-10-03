Cardtronics to buy DirectCash Payments in $460 mln deal

Oct 3 Cardtronics Plc, which describes itself as the world's biggest operator of non-bank ATMs, said on Monday it would buy independent Canadian ATM owner DirectCash Payments Inc (DCPayments) in a deal valued at about $460 million including debt to boost its presence in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Cardtronics said it would pay C$19 per share for Calgary-based DCPayments, a premium of 48 percent to DCPayments' close on Friday. The stock was trading around the offer price on Monday.

The deal, which includes debt of about $53 million, is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted net income per share, UK-domiciled Cardtronics said.

DCPayments has about 25,000 ATMs around the world, primarily in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The combined companies would have about 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, the companies said.

The deal, which is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2017, includes DCPayments' recent acquisition of 3,500 ATMs in Australia from First Data Corp.

RBC Capital Markets LLC was Cardtronics' financial adviser and Baker & McKenzie was its legal counsel. BMO Capital Markets advised DCPayments, while Bennett Jones was its legal adviser. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)