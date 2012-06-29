版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 30日 星期六 01:19 BJT

Direct Edge urges quick Brazil move on bourses

SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazilian securities regulators must decide whether they want to open the local bourse industry to competition "as soon as possible," Direct Edge Chief Executive Officer William O'Brien said on Friday.

Direct Edge does not rule out working with separate trading, and post-trading, platforms in case talks with BM&FBovespa , Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, over sharing clearing services fail, he told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐