UPDATE 2-Canada's TMX in talks to buy Direct Edge -sources

* Sources peg the deal at $300-$500 mln
* TMX-Maple deal wins regulatory approval
* TMX looking for U.S. listings market
By John McCrank and Paritosh Bansal and Jennifer Kwan
NEW YORK/TORONTO, July 11 TMX Group Inc,
the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, is in talks to buy
U.S. stock market operator Direct Edge Holdings LLC, sources
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The deal hinges on TMX closing its own deal to be acquired
by Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian banks, pension funds
and financial firms, one source said.
Maple received final regulatory approval for it's C$3.8
billion ($3.72 billion) acquisition of TMX late on Wednesday.
TMX urged its stakeholders to tender their shares to the deal.
Direct Edge has been looking for a buyer for months, the
sources said. One source said the exchange operator was
initially looking to sell for around $800 million, but now the
price is likely to be around $500 million. Another source,
however, said that the price could be around $300 million.
A spokesman for Direct Edge, the No. 4 U.S. stock exchange
by volume, declined to comment on the news, which was earlier
reported by the Wall Street Journal. A spokeswoman for TMX also
declined to comment.
The talks follow a series of failed merger attempts over the
last couple of years in the exchanges industry. A sale would
allow Direct Edge's owners to profitably cash out and give TMX a
toe-hold in the U.S. market.
Direct Edge is owned by a consortium that includes the
International Securities Exchange, Knight Capital Group,
Citadel Derivatives Group, Goldman Sachs Group, and J.P.
Morgan.
TMX Chief Executive Thomas Kloet said in an interview with
Reuters last month that once the TMX-Maple deal is complete, TMX
will be "uniquely positioned" to expand globally through
acquisitions.
Kloet, a former CEO of the Singapore Exchange, said he would
look to the United States, Europe, Asia and South America for
deals, and that size was not an issue as long as there were
synergies and the deal was accretive to shareholders.
"He (Kloet) probably doesn't want to wait until the board
gets reconvened because he wants to get this approved with his
existing board as opposed to having a new Maple board," one
source said.
US LISTINGS BUSINESS EYED
Direct Edge has called an "all-hands-on-deck" meeting for
Thursday evening, the source said.
TMX ultimately would like a U.S. listing market, the source
said. There are around 90 U.S. firms listed on the TSX Venture
Exchange for small-cap companies.
That would ramp up Direct Edge's competition with NYSE
Euronext, and Nasdaq OMX, which are currently
the only U.S. exchanges that companies can list on. BATS Global
Markets lists exchange traded products.
Prior to joining Direct Edge, CEO Bill O'Brien was in charge
of listings for Nasdaq.
The exchange industry saw a frenzy of merger attempts in the
past year, four of which fell through. Regulators blocked an
attempted merger between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE, as
well as Nasdaq and IntercontinentalExchange's attempted
takeover of NYSE.
Singapore Exchange Ltd's bid for Australia's ASX
Ltd was blocked by the Australian government. The
London Stock Exchange's bid for TMX was halted by TMX
shareholders, who leaned more towards the Maple transaction.