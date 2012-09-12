Broker-dealer Rodman and Renshaw to suspend operations

Sept 12 Direct Markets Holdings Corp said its broker-dealer unit informed the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that the unit was no longer in compliance with regulatory capital rules and would cease conducting its securities business.

The unit, Rodman and Renshaw LLC, would conduct only liquidating transactions till it regained compliance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions net capital rules, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The unit was exploring options, including terminating its broker-dealer license and sale of assets to an entity controlled by its founder Michael Vasinkevich.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp changed its name from Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc and named a new Chief Executive in May.