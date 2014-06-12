UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate panel to examine AT&T plan to buy DirectTV

(Adds details and background)
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee's antitrust panel will hold a hearing on June 24 to
examine the proposed purchase by AT&T of DirectTV,
the committee said on Thursday.
The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold
its hearing on the same day to discuss plans by AT&T, the No. 2
U.S. cellular operator, to buy the largest U.S. satellite TV
provider for $48.5 billion.
AT&T has said that it wanted to buy DirectTV in order to
offer consumers access to video in a variety of media and to
give the company scale to compete with larger cable competitors.
The deal is one of three roiling the cable and wireless
landscape. The other two are Comcast's $45.2 billion
bid for Time Warner Cable and Sprint's potential
bid for TMobile US.
The Senate subcommittee did not announce witnesses for the
hearing. Witnesses for the House hearing include AT&T Chief
Executive Randall Stephenson and DirecTV CEO Michael White.
