Directv CEO sees AT&T merger closing by April 2015

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Trump's tax plan eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 DirecTV expects its merger with wireless operator AT&T Inc to finalize around April 2015, chief executive Mike White told investors at a conference on Friday.
AT&T's $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV, announced in May, is currently under review by U.S. regulators.
"We are optimistic that we will be able to get this deal closed in the first half of next year," said White. "My best guess right now is early April." (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA's profit will likely rise further in coming quarters as Brazil's No. 4 listed bank sells more financial services, cuts loan-loss provisions, and crowds out rivals in key markets despite a slow economic recovery.
* Attention turns local, after lift from French election * PZU upgrade, Lotos earnings reverse fall of Warsaw stock index * Prospect of low interest rates, margins weigh on OTP Bank shares (Adds renewed rise of Polish stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 26 Polish equities climbed to their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as attention turned to local news in Central European markets and away from the risks related to France's elections. Stocks and curre