BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Satellite TV provider DirecTV said it would restate financial statements for the quarter ended June, citing an incorrect measurement of assets of its Venezuelan subsidiary.
Statements related to the quarter are being restated to record a pre-tax charge of about $1.1 billion, DirecTV said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1GiaSBv)
In July, DirecTV merged with No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc to form the biggest pay-TV company. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.