版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 5日 星期四 05:35 BJT

U.S. House panel to hold hearing on AT&T deal for DirecTV

WASHINGTON, June 4 The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on June 24 to discuss AT&T's proposed deal to buy DirecTV, the panel said on Wednesday.

The $48.5 billion deal would combine the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier with the No. 1 satellite TV provider.

Witnesses will include AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson and DirecTV CEO Michael White, the committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐