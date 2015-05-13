Dish, Cogent specify demands for concessions in AT&T-DirecTV merger

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 Dish Network Corp,
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and advocacy groups
are asking U.S. regulators to restrict AT&T Inc's power
over online video and other content as part of its proposed
purchase of DirecTV.
The group of critics of the pending $48.5 billion
acquisition met with a large team of officials at the Federal
Communications Commission, including the top merger reviewers,
on May 8 and laid out the most detailed yet demands for
potential conditions to the deal, disclosed in a filing on
Wednesday.
Reviewers at both the Justice Department and the FCC are
nearing a decision that is poised to clear the deal with some
conditions, people familiar with the review had previously told
Reuters. AT&T is expected to meet with FCC reviewers to
negotiate in coming days.
The merger of the No. 2 wireless carrier and the largest
satellite company would create the largest pay-TV provider in
the country. Dish, Cogent and other critics have focused on the
impact of that in combination with the companies' expansion as
an Internet provider to raise questions about potential threats
to video streamed over the web.
In the May 8 meeting, they asked the FCC to demand that AT&T
promise to sell Internet service as a standalone service outside
of any packages, at a reasonable price and at the same speeds as
it offers as part of a bundle.
Additionally, they urged the FCC to require AT&T to comply
with the new, stricter so-called net neturality regulations for
Internet service providers for seven years after the merger,
regardless of the fate of AT&T's pending court challenge to
those rules.
The companies and public interest groups also asked the FCC
to require AT&T to include all video services in any data caps
that it places on customers' broadband use. The critics worry
that AT&T would put data caps on its customers' usage but then
exempt video content provided by itself and DirecTV.
The group also sought restrictions on how AT&T handles
traffic from content companies such as video streaming service
Netflix Inc and long-haul Internet traffic carriers
such as Cogent. For Dish, at stake is the future of its Sling TV
that delivers programming over the Internet.
The consumer advocacy groups included Public Knowledge, Free
Press and New America's Open Technology Institute.
An AT&T spokesman did not immediately comment. The company
has said it expects to close the deal by the end of June.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Diane
Bartz)