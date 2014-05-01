AT&T has approached DirecTV about a possible acquisition -WSJ

April 30 AT&T Inc has approached DirecTV
about a possible acquisition of the satellite TV
company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the situation.
A deal would likely be worth at least $40 billion, DirecTV's
current market capitalization, the newspaper said.
A combination of AT&T and DirecTV would create a pay
television giant close in size to where Comcast Corp
will be if it completes its pending acquisition of Time Warner
Cable Inc, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/qad98v)
Representatives for AT&T were not immediately available for
comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.
DirecTV spokesman Robert Mercer said the company does not
comment on speculation.
Comcast Corp this week agreed to a three-way deal with
Charter Communications Inc as part of Comcast's efforts
to win regulatory approvals for its proposed $45 billion
purchase of Time Warner Cable.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)