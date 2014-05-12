AT&T to strike deal with DirecTV in as soon as two weeks - WSJ

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
May 12 AT&T Inc is expected to strike a deal with DirecTV in as early as two weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.
The mobile services provider and the satellite TV company are discussing a cash-and-stock deal, the sources told the Journal. (link.reuters.com/zuf39v)
DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group to evaluate a possible combination following a recent takeover approach, Reuters reported last week.
AT&T declined to comment, while DirecTV representatives were not immediately available for comment.
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.