AT&T, DirecTv extend "termination date" for second time

June 29 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. telecom
company, said it has extended the "termination date" of the
merger agreement with satellite TV provider DirecTV for
"a short period of time", the second time in two months.
AT&T said in a regulatory filing on Monday that the
extension is aimed at obtaining final regulatory approval for
the merger. (1.usa.gov/1IHzVJa)
AT&T in May last year offered to buy DirecTV to create the
largest U.S. pay TV company. The deal highlights AT&T's pressing
need for fresh avenues of growth beyond the maturing U.S.
cellular business, which has become increasingly competitive.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)