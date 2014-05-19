BRIEF-DirecTV gives update on NFL Sunday ticket negotiations

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 19 DirecTV CEO
* Says both he and AT&T CEO have spoken to NFL commissioner, expects NFL Sunday Ticket deal by end of year before close of merger Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.