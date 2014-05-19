版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 19日 星期一 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-DirecTV gives update on NFL Sunday ticket negotiations

May 19 DirecTV CEO

* Says both he and AT&T CEO have spoken to NFL commissioner, expects NFL Sunday Ticket deal by end of year before close of merger Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐