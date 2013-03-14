版本:
BRIEF-DirecTV spokesman confirms company has decided not to move forward in its pursuit of Vivendi's GVT

March 14 DIRECTV : * Spokesman confirms that DIRECTV has decided not to move forward in its

pursuit of gvt * Spokesman confirms that DIRECTV has withdrawn from the auction process for

vivendi's gvt
