BRIEF-DirecTV spokesman confirms company has decided not to move forward in its pursuit of Vivendi's GVT

RPT-Grey market has become a necessary evil for luxury watchmakers
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
March 14 DIRECTV : * Spokesman confirms that DIRECTV has decided not to move forward in its
pursuit of gvt * Spokesman confirms that DIRECTV has withdrawn from the auction process for
vivendi's gvt
BEIJING, April 13 Chinese internet firm Baidu Inc has agreed to acquire U.S. computer vision firm xPerception for an undisclosed amount to support their renewed efforts in artificial intelligence as Chinese tech firms face regulatory headwinds in U.S.
TAIPEI, April 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co on Thursday said first-quarter profit rose 35.3 percent from a year prior, below expectations, and after revenue for the world's largest contract chipmaker and major supplier to Apple Inc missed guidance.