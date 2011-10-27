DirecTV complains to FCC about 'misleading' Fox ads

Oct 27 DirecTV Group sent a letter to
the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) alleging that Fox
Broadcasting Co was running misleading ads warning customers
that the satellite TV network would pull their access to local
Fox stations.
In its letter, DirecTV said the dispute over carriage fees
with News Corp owned Fox would only result in customers
no longer being able to access Fox's cable channels like FX and
National Geographic, if the two companies were unable to agree
to a new carriage deal by November 1.
"Fox, however, is running advertisements asserting that
DirecTV viewers 'soon could even lose' the Fox broadcast
stations in their local markets," DirecTV said in a letter to
the FCC.
The current carriage agreement for the cable channels
expired on Sept. 30. However, Fox's broadcast stations are
covered under a separate agreement, which does not expire until
Dec 31.
Fox was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)