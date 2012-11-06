UPDATE 1-DirecTV says examining potential buy of GVT in Brazil

* No deal imminent-DirecTV CEO
* DirecTV analyzing synergies-CEO
* Broadband asset could be strategic-CEO
By Liana B. Baker
Nov 6 U.S. satellite provider DirecTV,
which also has operations in Latin America, said o n T uesday it
is in the early stages of evaluating a potential acquisition of
Vivendi's Brazilian telecom unit, GVT.
On a conference call with analysts to discuss DirecTV's
quarterly earnings, Chief Executive Mike White said the company
had received pitch books from bankers about the deal.
Reuters reported in July that Vivendi was mulling a sale of
the unit, which could be worth up to 8.5 billion euros ($10.42
billion).
White said that DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite TV
provider, had not completed an analysis of a deal and that the
process is "premature." However, he did say that GVT could
compliment DirecTV's business in Brazil.
DirecTV owns a 93 percent stake in Brazilian Pay TV operator
Sky Brasil.
"It's (GVT) a high-growth business and it's a very
complementary business to our Brazil business. It has a pay TV
business. There could be synergies as we look at that," White
said.
He added that GVT has a "nice broadband offering which could
have synergies to sell a bundle that would be very strategic."
Vivendi did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on White's remarks.
DirecTV shares closed down 15 cents at $50.51 after the
company reported that it lost more subscribers than expected in
the third quarter. (For more on DirecTV's results, see: [ID:
nL1E8M626H])